Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comerica were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

