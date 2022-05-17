Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

