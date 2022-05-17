Comparing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stagecoach Group and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55

Lion Electric has a consensus target price of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 156.53%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Lion Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion N/A $44.06 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $57.71 million 18.62 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.92

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric.

Volatility & Risk

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Lion Electric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

