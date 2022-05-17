Comparing Orange County Bancorp (OBT) and Its Competitors

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Orange County Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Orange County Bancorp pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 27.28% 15.32% 1.05% Orange County Bancorp Competitors 28.12% 5.28% 4.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million $21.29 million 9.18 Orange County Bancorp Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.27

Orange County Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Orange County Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orange County Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp Competitors 435 1660 1891 81 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 96.33%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 8.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp peers beat Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

