Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $53.75 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $507.51 million and approximately $53.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $71.32 or 0.00233570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,191 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

