Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $34.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

