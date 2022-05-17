Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $129.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

