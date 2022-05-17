Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,292 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ORI stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

