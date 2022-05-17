Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $62,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

