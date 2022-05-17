Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
