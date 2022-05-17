Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 191.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 111.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.