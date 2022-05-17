Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
