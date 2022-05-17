Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

