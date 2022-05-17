ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 56.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $622,703.90 and $2,070.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 68% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00178509 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000056 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

