Contrasting Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) and Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 9.47 $2.35 million N/A N/A Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.60 $56.71 million $1.55 10.88

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Magnachip Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 126.07%. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Magnachip Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 1.10% -43.41% 3.13% Magnachip Semiconductor 16.19% 10.61% 8.20%

Volatility and Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

