Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 177,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,646,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,258,783.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.61) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

