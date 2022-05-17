Convex Finance (CVX) Trading 46.5% Lower This Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $701.20 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $11.38 or 0.00038453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00522555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,332.52 or 1.83525337 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 90,091,998 coins and its circulating supply is 61,596,026 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.