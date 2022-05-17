Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 1,280,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.