Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,674,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $179.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

