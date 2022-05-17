Core Alternative Capital Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.85. 226,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $386.78 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

