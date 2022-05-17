Core Alternative Capital Buys Shares of 3,839 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,314,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,391,000 after purchasing an additional 148,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,276,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,012,000 after purchasing an additional 820,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639,772. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.