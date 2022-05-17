Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. 842,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,058. The company has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

