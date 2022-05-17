Core Alternative Capital Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 488,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495,726. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

