Core Alternative Capital Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1,317.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded up $14.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $554.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,459. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $592.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.