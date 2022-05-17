Core Alternative Capital Sells 1,484 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Core Alternative Capital cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

WM stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,810. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

