Core Alternative Capital Sells 3,346 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,287,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,636,000 after acquiring an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,227,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,408,000 after acquiring an additional 261,121 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.50. 243,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $155.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

