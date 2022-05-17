Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 100,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 38.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.86. 68,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,346. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.32.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

