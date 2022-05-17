Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Coupa Software reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of COUP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,980. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

