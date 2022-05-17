Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

