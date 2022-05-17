COVA (COVA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $58.00

COVA (COVA) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $73,400.97 and approximately $58.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 96.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

