Covestor Ltd Acquires New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

