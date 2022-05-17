Covestor Ltd Buys New Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $180.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $249.67. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.21.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

