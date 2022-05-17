Covestor Ltd Invests $85,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.