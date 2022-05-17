Covestor Ltd Makes New $100,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

