Covestor Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 383 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $266.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.96.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

