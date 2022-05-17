Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Citigroup by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Shares of C opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

