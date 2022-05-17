Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $129.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

CBRL stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. 276,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,228. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $102.53 and a 52 week high of $165.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.40%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

