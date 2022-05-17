Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.80.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Credicorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

BAP stock traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.05. 785,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,710. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $182.11.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.