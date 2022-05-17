Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385,759 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises 3.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $142,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Credicorp by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,628,000 after acquiring an additional 834,740 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,668,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.02. 59,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.