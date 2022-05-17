Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €17.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.46) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.69 ($14.27).

Shares of TKA opened at €8.14 ($8.48) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($28.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.84.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

