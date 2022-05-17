Credits Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $8,947.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

