CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $83,566.45 and approximately $38.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,389,894 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

