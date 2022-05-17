CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the April 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAPL stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 259.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.