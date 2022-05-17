CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $136,147.84 and approximately $56.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,081.58 or 0.99988111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00105311 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

