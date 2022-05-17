CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) traded 97% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. CryptoEnergy has a total market cap of $55,060.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00006556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,315.20 or 0.99988057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00106071 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CNRG is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.