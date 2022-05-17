CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $718,436.09 and approximately $2.17 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00507526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,144.21 or 1.77724729 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 758,673,947 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

