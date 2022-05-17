CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 3% After Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock to $33.00. Citigroup currently has a na rating on the stock. CS Disco traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 1,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,404,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

