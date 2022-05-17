Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 22,678 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 474,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,564,434. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.