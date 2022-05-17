Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 119,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,211. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
