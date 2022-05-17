Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 119,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,211. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.