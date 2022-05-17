Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,566 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. 293,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,555,625. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

