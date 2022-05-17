Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, hitting $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,047. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $121.75 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05.

